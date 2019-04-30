Pollock has an infection in his right elbow, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The veteran outfielder sat Monday and manager Dave Roberts told reporters after the game that Pollock has an elbow infection. The extent of the ailment is unknown, but Gurnick reports that Pollock is likely to head to the injured list. Alex Verdugo is likely to soak up the lion's share of the available at-bats in Pollock's absence.