Pollock is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Along with Pollock, fellow right-handed hitters Justin Turner and Enrique Hernandez will check out of the starting nine as the Dodgers stock up on some extra lefty bats in the series finale to face Angels righty Julio Teheran. Cody Bellinger will slide over to center field in Pollock's stead.