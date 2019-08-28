Pollock went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored in the Dodgers' 9-0 win over the Padres on Tuesday.

The veteran cranked long ball No. 10 on the season, taking advantage of a matchup against infielder Ty France with the game out of reach with a ninth-inning solo shot. It's been another injury-shortened season for Pollock, but he's hitting .345 in August, so it seems like his bat is coming to life, leaving him in good position to remain a solid contributor through the rest of the season provided he can stay on the field.