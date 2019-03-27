Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Hits fifth in third straight game
Pollock batted fifth and went 1-for-2 with a walk, two runs and an RBI in Tuesday's 9-2 exhibition win over the Angels.
Pollock slotted in as the Dodgers' leadoff man in most of the team's early spring games, but he hit fifth in each of the final three contests. The lineups the Dodgers used Monday and Tuesday consisted entirely of regulars, so there's reason to think manager Dave Roberts may deploy Pollock in the heart of the order when the regular season opens Thursday with a four-game set against the center fielder's former squad, the Diamondbacks. If Pollock sticks as the No. 5 hitter for the majority of the season and health prevails, he would have a good chance of cruising past his previous career high of 76 RBI, but his stolen-base opportunities would likely suffer.
