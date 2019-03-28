Pollock is hitting fifth Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Those who drafted Pollock were likely hoping he would lead off for the Dodgers all season, and while he may lead off against lefties, he will be hitting in the middle of the order against righties (Zack Greinke is starting Thursday) in the early going. This will negatively impact the amount of runs and stolen bases he accumulates, but will give him an opportunity to be more of a run producer.