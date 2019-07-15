Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Homers, drives in four
Pollock went 3-for-6 with a home run and four runs batted in to contribute to a victory over Boston on Sunday.
Pollock punched a 326-foot fly ball to right field that just managed to get around Pesky's Pole for a three-run homer in the first inning, then knocked in the Dodgers' fourth run with a run-scoring single in the fifth. He later came around to score an insurance run in the 12th after recording his third hit of the night. Pollock has started every game since returning from the injured list on July 12, going 6-for-14 with a pair of homers and six runs batted in.
