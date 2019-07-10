Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Homers in rehab game
Pollock (elbow) went 1-for-1 with a home run before getting removed for a pinch-hitter in his rehab appearance for High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Pollock had gone hitless over nine at-bats in his previous three rehab games for the Quakes, so it was good to see him check in with the long ball as he gears up for a return to the big club. This was expected to be his last rehab appearance before he rejoins the Dodgers when the regular season gets back underway on Friday.
