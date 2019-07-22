Pollock finished 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBI, two runs scored and one stolen base during Sunday's 9-0 win over the Marlins.

Pollock kicked off his productive effort by singling, stealing a base and coming around to score in the fourth inning. He then added an RBI single in the fifth before launching a three-run home run to right in the seventh. Pollock has been red hot over his last seven starts, hitting .444 with four home runs, 12 RBI, eight runs scored and two stolen bases.