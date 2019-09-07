Pollock went 3-for-4 with three solo home runs in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Giants.

Pollock cracked open the scoring with a solo homer in the second inning off Jeff Samardzija, then launched his second long ball of the night in the fifth. To top it off, the 31-year-old outfielder went deep once again to kick off a ninth-inning rally and bring the Dodgers within one, but unfortunately that was as close as they would get. It was the second career three-homer game for Pollock, who is batting .267/.326/.482 with 13 home runs across 70 games.