Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Homers Tuesday
Pollock went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs in the Dodgers' 9-4 win over the Rockies on Tuesday.
Pollock had been in a 1-for-17 rut coming into this contest, but he broke out with a leadoff long ball for his seventh homer of the season. He's sporting a .713 OPS over 163 at-bats in what has been an injury-shortened season, but Pollock has shown he can get red-hot in the past when he's healthy, so there's reason to believe he'll pump that number back up towards his career mark of .798 as he logs more at-bats.
