Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Infection related to past surgeries
The Dodgers are expected to place Pollock on the injured list Tuesday due to an infection of his right elbow that manager Dave Roberts acknowledged is likely related to the outfielder's two previous surgeries, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Pollock was unavailable for Monday's 3-2 loss to the Giants, but it wasn't until after the game that it became apparent his absence from the lineup wasn't merely for maintenance reasons. Roberts said the Dodgers were hopeful that antibiotics would relieve Pollock's infection, but the 31-year-old may require a more aggressive treatment method. It's currently unclear how long Pollock might be sidelined, but his absence should at least temporary open up everyday at-bats in the outfield for Alex Verdugo.
