Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Lands deal with Dodgers
Pollock has agreed to a contract with the Dodgers on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The 31-year-old has been talking with the Dodgers for much of the offseason, and it seems that they finally managed to get a deal done. The exact terms of the agreement have yet to be announced, though Pollock's presence should give the Dodgers an intriguing power/speed combo toward the top of the lineup. Injuries are certainly a concern with the outfielder, however, but he figures to be a mainstay in center field for Los Angeles when he's healthy.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Watch your WHIP
Trying to balance WHIP with pitching counting stats can be tricky and impact your roster construction....
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Finding RBI steals in Roto
RBI are as much about opportunity as anything. Heath Cummings looks at players with great opportunities...
-
12-team Head-to-Head mock draft
Granted, Head-to-Head points scoring tends to favor starting pitching, but it's still a surprise...
-
Finding Wins in Roto
Wins aren't Heath Cummings' favorite category, but it doesn't mean you can't make a plan for...
-
Attacking steals in Roto
Steals are disappearing from baseball but the Royals are trying to save them. Heath Cummings...