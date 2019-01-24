Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Lands deal with Dodgers

Pollock has agreed to a contract with the Dodgers on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old has been talking with the Dodgers for much of the offseason, and it seems that they finally managed to get a deal done. The exact terms of the agreement have yet to be announced, though Pollock's presence should give the Dodgers an intriguing power/speed combo toward the top of the lineup. Injuries are certainly a concern with the outfielder, however, but he figures to be a mainstay in center field for Los Angeles when he's healthy.