Pollock was placed on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation Tuesday, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Pollock's issue had previously been described as an elbow infection, though the Dodgers' official reason for the move appears to be elbow inflammation. The issue is reportedly related to the outfielder's previous elbow surgeries. A estimated return timetable was not provided by the club. Alex Verdugo should start on a more frequent basis with Pollock out of the picture. Infielder Matt Beaty was recalled to take his place on the roster.