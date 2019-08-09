Pollock (groin) is starting in center field and leading off Friday against the Diamondbacks, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Pollock hasn't drawn a start since Sunday, but after receiving more time to recover from a groin issue, he's been given the green light to return to the starting nine. The Dodgers will likely exercise caution with Pollock moving forward to avoid aggravating his injury further, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him out of the lineup either Saturday or Sunday.