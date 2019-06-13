Pollock (elbow) could begin baseball activities Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Pollock has his PICC line removed Thursday, meaning he should be able to start baseball activities within the next few days. While this is positive news, his lengthy absence means he'll need at least 40 or 50 at-bats in the minor leagues prior to coming off the shelf.

