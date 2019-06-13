Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Nearing baseball activities
Pollock (elbow) could begin baseball activities Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Pollock has his PICC line removed Thursday, meaning he should be able to start baseball activities within the next few days. While this is positive news, his lengthy absence means he'll need at least 40 or 50 at-bats in the minor leagues prior to coming off the shelf.
More News
-
Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Weeks away from return•
-
Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: To miss at least six weeks•
-
Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Still no timeline following surgery•
-
Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Set for surgery Thursday•
-
Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Undergoing exploratory procedure•
-
Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Heading to LA for tests•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...