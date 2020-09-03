site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Not starting Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pollock isn't in Thursday's lineup against the Diamondbacks, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Pollock has gone 2-for-13 with a double, one run and six strikeouts over the past three games, and he'll retreat to the bench Thursday. Matt Beaty will serve as the designated hitter in his stead.
