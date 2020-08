Pollock went 1-for-4 with a single, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in a victory over the Angels on Friday.

Pollock made the most out of a pair of fielder's choices in the contest. After his first, he stole second base, and with his second, he knocked in a run. The veteran also scored a run after leading off the eighth inning with a single. Pollock is slashing .283/.348/.617 with five homers and 12 RBI on the season.