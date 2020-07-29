site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Notches three hits Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Pollock went 3-for-5 and scored a run in a victory over Houston on Tuesday.
Pollock rapped a trio of singles in the victory, coming around to score in the fifth inning. In his first three games of the season, Pollock has gone 5-for-11 with a double and a pair of walks.
