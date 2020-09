Pollock went 3-for-5 with an RBI and scored a run in Wednesday's win over Arizona.

Pollock knocked in a key insurance run in the 10th inning with a single to deep center that gave the Dodgers a two-run lead. The veteran has hit safely in six straight games, going 11-for-25 with a pair of homers and four RBI over that span. The hot stretch has pushed Pollock's season average to a healthy .290.