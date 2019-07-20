Pollock went 2-for-2 with a double, single and pair of walks in Friday's 2-1 win over the Marlins.

While he wasn't able to contribute to the scoring, Pollock performed well at the dish. The center fielder has been limited to 35 games in his first season with the Dodgers, hitting .260/.326/.425 with five homers, 22 RBI and and 21 runs scored.