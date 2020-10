Pollock is not in the lineup for Game 1 of the World Series against the Rays on Tuesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Pollock will be the odd man out as a result of Austin Barnes entering the lineup to catch Clayton Kershaw. Regular catcher remains in the lineup as a designated hitter while Joc Pederson plays left field, leaving no room for Pollock. Pollock hit .276/.314/.566 during the regular season but has struggled to a .229/.270/.257 line in 11 playoff games.