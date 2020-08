Pollock will be on the bench Friday against the Giants, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Pollock has just a part-time role this season, sitting for the sixth time in the Dodgers' first 14 games. He owns a strong .324/.375/.676 slash line, though it remains to be seen whether or not that will affect his playing time. Joc Pederson starts in left field Friday, while Justin Turner occupies Pollock's other primary position of designated hitter.