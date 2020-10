Pollock is out of the lineup for Game 5 of the World Series against the Rays on Sunday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The 32-year-old hits the bench for the third time in the series with Austin Barnes catching while Will Smith serves as the designated hitter. Joc Pederson receives the start in left field with right-hander Tyler Glasnow on the mound for Tampa Bay.