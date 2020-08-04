site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: On bench Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pollock will sit Tuesday against Arizona, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Pollock started seven times in the first 11 games of the season, including each of the last three. Matt Beaty starts in left field Tuesday.
