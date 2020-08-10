site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Out of lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pollock is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Pollock has just a part-time role for the Dodgers this season, starting 10 times in the team's first 17 games. Matt Beaty will be the designated hitter Monday.
