Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Placed on 60-day IL
Pollock (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Pollock has already been sidelined for close to 60 days and isn't expected to return until after the All-Star break, so this move won't have any effect on his return timetable. Zac Rosscup was added to the Dodgers' 40-man roster in a corresponding move.
