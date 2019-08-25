Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Receives breather Sunday
Pollock is out of the lineup for Sunday night's game against the Yankees, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Pollock started the last three contests, so he'll take a seat for the series finale. The 31-year-old has a .364/.442/.614 slash line over 15 games in August. Chris Taylor will start in center field and bat sixth in his absence Sunday.
