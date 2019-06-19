Manager Dave Roberts said Pollock (elbow) will be playing in rehab games during the All-Star break, which runs July 8-11, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

It's not clear if that's when Pollock is expected to begin the rehab assignment, since previous indications are that the plan was to start the rehab stint before the end of June. The 31-year-old has been ramping up his baseball activities over the last week and is expected to need about 10 games' worth of at-bats in the minors before rejoining the Dodgers.