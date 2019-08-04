Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Rejoins Sunday's lineup
Pollock (groin) is staring in center field and fifth Sunday versus San Diego, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Pollock sat out the last two contests with left groin tightness after exiting Thursday's game, but he's good to go for the series finale. The 31-year-old has a .297/.352/.563 slash line with five home runs in 17 games since being activated off the injured list during the All-Star break.
