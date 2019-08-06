Pollock (groin) isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Pollock appeared to be over a groin injury after returning to the lineup Sunday, but he's set to miss his second consecutive matchup. Kris Negron will draw another start in center field with Pollock sidelined. He'll continue to be considered day-to-day until further notice.

More News
Our Latest Stories