Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Remains sidelined
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pollock isn't starting Game 4 of the NLCS against Atlanta on Thursday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Pollock will play a bench role for the second consecutive game after failing to appear in Wednesday's blowout win. Edwin Rios will serve as the designated hitter for Game 4.
