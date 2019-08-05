Pollock isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Pollock missed a pair of games over the weekend due to left groin tightness, so the Dodgers are taking it easy with the 31-year-old after he returned to the starting lineup Sunday afternoon. He was able to participate in running drills prior to Monday's clash and also received stem treatment, but he'll be considered day-to-day moving forward, per Ken Gurnick of MLB.com. Kris Negron is set to man center field and hit seventh with Pollock out of the mix.