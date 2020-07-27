Pollock is hitting eighth and serving as the designated hitter in Sunday's series finale against the Giants.

Pollock went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks as the DH on Opening Day but didn't play in the following two games. Per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports, Pollock was in Arizona on Saturday to help bring home his newborn daughter for the first time after she was born three months premature. While he could play the outfield on occasion this season, Pollock is likely to spend much of his time as designated hitter based on his first two assignments.