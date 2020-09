Pollock (hamstring) will bat sixth as the designated hitter Friday against Colorado, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Pollock left Wednesday's game against the Padres with hamstring tightness and did not appear in Thursday's contest, but he's at least ready to hit Friday. He's been quite a useful option for the Dodgers this season, hitting .278/.316/.537 with 11 homers in 46 games.