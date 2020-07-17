Pollock revealed Friday that his late arrival to camp was due to COVID-19, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The virus is presumably the source of many undisclosed absences around the league, though that can't be officially confirmed by teams unless players themselves choose to make their cases public. Pollock said that he'd experienced some symptoms but that they were generally mild. He only just arrived at camp Tuesday, though, so it's quite possible he sees a reduced role in the first few games of the year.