Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Set for surgery Thursday
Pollock will undergo surgery Thursday to have the growth plate and screws removed from his right elbow, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Pollock underwent an exploratory procedure Tuesday to determine the severity of the infection in his elbow, and will now be sidelined for an indefinite period of time. Per Plunkett, the good news of the situation is that the hardware in his elbow is no longer necessary, allowing it to be safely removed. Manager Dave Roberts could not offer a firm timeline for the 31-year-old's return, though he does expect him to return this season, according to Pedro Moura of The Athletic.
