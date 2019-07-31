Pollock is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Rockies, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Pollock has started the past 10 games, slashing .211/.286/.421 with two home runs and two doubles during that stretch. In his absence, the Dodgers will deploy an outfield of Joc Pederson, Alex Verdugo and Cody Bellinger from left to right.

