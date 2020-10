Pollock is out of the lineup for Game 3 of the World Series against the Rays on Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The 32-year-old will head to the bench just as he did in the series opener, with Will Smith serving as the designated hitter while Austin Barnes starts behind the plate. Joc Pederson receives the nod in left field, batting eighth. Pollock has struggled this postseason with a .216/.256/.243 slash line in 39 plate appearances (12 games).