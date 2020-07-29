site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-a-j-pollock-sitting-out-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Sitting out Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pollock is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Astros, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Pollock will head to the bench Wednesday despite his three-hit effort in Tuesday's series opener. Matt Beaty gets the start at DH in place of Pollock in this one.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.