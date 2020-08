Pollock went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk and two RBI in Thursday's victory over San Diego.

Pollock hit one of the Dodgers' six home runs in the contest, taking Chris Paddack deep to left field in the first inning. He also drove in a run with a a double in the third. The 32-year-old is off to a strong start to the campaign, slashing .286/.355/.643 with five homers and 11 RBI through 62 plate appearances.