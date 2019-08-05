Pollock went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and two RBI in a win over the Padres on Sunday.

After missing a pair of games due to left groin tightness, Pollock was productive in his return to the lineup, drilling a 405-foot homer to left field in the sixth and doubling home another run in the eighth. The 31-year-old's first season in Los Angeles has been plagued by injury, but he has been effective since returning from elbow surgery on July 12, hitting .313 (21-for-67) with six home runs and 15 RBI in 18 games.