Pollock went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Orioles.

Pollock took John Means deep in the sixth inning to record his 14th home run of the season. While he now has four home runs in his last five games -- three came in one contest -- Pollock has otherwise struggled of late, racking up just five hits in his last 22 at-bats. For the season, he's hitting .260/.324/.475 across 296 plate appearances.

