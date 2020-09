Pollock went 3-for-3 with two homers, three RBI and a walk in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Angels.

Pollock put the Dodgers ahead on their first at-bat of the game with a solo shot. He added a two-run homer in the seventh inning, giving him 16 in 55 games this season. The outfielder has added 34 RBI, 30 runs scored, two stolen bases and a .276/.314/.566 slash line.