Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Still no timeline following surgery
Pollock's elbow surgery went as expected Thursday, but he remains without a clear timeline to return, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Pollock had to have the growth plate and screws from a previous surgery removed, but the procedure was completed without complications. It's not clear when the Dodgers will provide a timetable for his recovery. Alex Verdugo and Enrique Hernandez have split time in center field since he landed on the injured list.
