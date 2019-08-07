Pollock (groin) remains out of the lineup Wednesday against the Cardinals, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Pollock has appeared in just one game over the last five days while dealing with a minor groin issue. He was reportedly available off the bench Tuesday but did not get into the game. He's likely available in the same capacity Wednesday and could return to the lineup Friday following a scheduled day off Thursday. Cody Bellinger starts in center field in his absence, with Edwin Rios at first base.