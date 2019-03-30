Pollock went 4-for-6 with a walk, a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Diamondbacks.

The outfielder absolutely terrorized his former club. He smacked a solo shot off Robbie Ray in the second inning and a two-run single in the third, and then very nearly ended the game in the 10th with the bases loaded, only for Matt Andriese to make a spectacular stab at his comebacker and retire Pollock for the first time all night. He's begun his tenure with the Dodgers by going 4-for-9 in two games with a homer and three RBI, and if he continues to hit cleanup, Pollock could top the career-high 76 RBI he collected in 2015.