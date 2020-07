Pollock went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double, two RBI and another run scored during Thursday's victory over the Diamondbacks.

After sitting out of the lineup Wednesday, Pollock had a successful night at the plate, highlighted by a two-run homer off Robbie Ray in the first inning. He also hit a leadoff double and scored again in the fifth. The long ball was the first of the year for the 32-year-old outfielder, who tallied 15 home runs across 86 games in 2019.