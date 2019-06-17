Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Takes cuts off tee
Pollock (elbow) took some swings off a tee Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
As promised, Pollock is slowly starting to ramp up his baseball activities, and he has his sights set on beginning a rehab assignment by the end of June. If all goes according to plan, he could return from the injured list by mid-July.
