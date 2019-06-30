Dodgers' A.J. Pollock: Taking live BP
Pollock (elbow) is scheduled to take live batting practice Sunday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Pollock is eyeing a return to the Dodgers right after the All-Star break and advancing to live batting practice is a big step towards achieving that goal. If all goes well the 31-year-old could begin a rehab assignment before next weekend.
