Pollock is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Pollock and Corey Seager only recently returned from extended stints on the injured list, so both will be given a breather as the Dodgers and Phillies conclude their series with a day game after a night game. Alex Verdugo checks in as the Dodgers' center fielder in place of Pollock, who has gotten off to a hot start since returning to action with eight hits -- including three home runs -- and eight RBI in 21 at-bats.